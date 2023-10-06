Topeka Zoo gains two new friends in North American River Otter habitat

The Topeka Zoo gained two new friends in the North American River Otter habitat.
The Topeka Zoo gained two new friends in the North American River Otter habitat.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo gained two new friends in the North American River Otter habitat.

Topeka Zoo officials said Bruce and Crush joined the North American River Otter habitat on Tuesday, Oct. 3. They are named after Disney’s “Finding Nemo,” and joined long-time resident, Albert the otter, in his habitat this week. Bruce and Crush are nearly two years old. Albert is 14 and came to the Topeka Zoo in 2009. They came to the Topeka Zoo from Brookgreen Gardens in South Carolina.

“We’re excited to have Bruce and Crush with us at the zoo,” said Shanna Simpson, Animal Curator at the Topeka Zoo. “When a local ecosystem has otters in it, like a river or a coastal area, that’s a great sign of good water quality. Through our commitment to conservation, we’re excited to help teach the community about the importance of river health through our two new otter ambassadors.”

Topeka Zoo officials indicated that North American River Otters eat many of the same seafood species that people do, including oysters, clams, white perch, and shad. Topeka Zoo said also, a fun fact about otters is a group of otters is called a romp.

Topeka Zoo officials noted river otters are sensitive to toxins like mercury and PCBs, which are also harmful to humans. By examining what river otters eat within local waters, we can better assess the health of rivers and waterways, as well as what pollutants and parasites might be impacting their ecosystem and how to address those issues.

To learn more, please visit the Topeka Zoo website or stop by the zoo during their regular business hours.

