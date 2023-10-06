Topeka man arrested for assault at High Tide 21

Garrett Paulson, 30, of Topeka, was arrested Monday by Pottawatomi Tribal Police for aggravated...
Garrett Paulson, 30, of Topeka, was arrested Monday by Pottawatomi Tribal Police for aggravated battery related to an assault at High Tide 21 Bar and Grill in Jefferson County.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested for aggravated battery related to an assault at High Tide 21.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office stated that Garrett Paulson, 30, of Topeka, was arrested Monday, Oct. 2 by the Pottawatomie Tribal Police for aggravated battery related to an assault at High Tide 21 Bar and Grill in Jefferson County. Paulson was booked into the Jackson County Jail and released on a $15,000 bond.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded on Aug. 26 to an incident at the business at Lake Perry.

The Sheriff’s Office said one victim received traumatic head injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing...
Shawnee Co. District Attorney announces charges for suspect involved in murder of 5-year-old girl
Michael Aineta
Lansing inmate serving child sex crimes sentence pronounced dead
DCF officials were in the hot seat during a meeting comprised of child welfare groups Wednesday...
DCF leaders face questions about Zoey Felix as concerns rise about lack of intervention
Baileah Flynn
Topeka woman arrested following narcotics search warrant
One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest

Latest News

One person is behind bars for possession of opiate and intent to distribute in Manhattan, Kan.
One person arrested for possession of opiate, intent to distribute in Manhattan
One person was hospitalized following an injury crash in Manhattan, Kan.
One person hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in Manhattan
The South Dakota's Attorney General urges vigilance against call scammers.
Shawnee Co. phone outage has been resolved
Much cooler today