Topeka man arrested for assault at High Tide 21

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested for aggravated battery related to an assault at High Tide 21.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office stated that Garrett Paulson, 30, of Topeka, was arrested Monday, Oct. 2 by the Pottawatomie Tribal Police for aggravated battery related to an assault at High Tide 21 Bar and Grill in Jefferson County. Paulson was booked into the Jackson County Jail and released on a $15,000 bond.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded on Aug. 26 to an incident at the business at Lake Perry.

The Sheriff’s Office said one victim received traumatic head injuries.

