Topeka City Council Dist. 8: Chris Phelps

Topeka's even-numbered council districts are up for vote Nov. 7.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The countdown is on to municipal elections around the area. Voters head to the polls Nov. 7 to decide their city council and commission and school board races.

In Topeka, even-numbered council districts are on the ballot. We’ve invited those candidates to spend a few minutes on Eye on NE Kansas.

District 8 candidate Chris Phelps visited Wednesday. He is from Topeka and said he wants to serve the city. Phelps said safety issues are his top priority. He also believes the city needs to address affordable housing issues. He noted an unused housing fund.

District 8 stretches roughly from Indian Hills Rd. to Gage Blvd. between 21st and 29th streets.

Spencer Duncan is the incumbent. He visited Eye on NE Kansas Oct. 4.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing...
Shawnee Co. District Attorney announces charges for suspect involved in murder of 5-year-old girl
Michael Aineta
Lansing inmate serving child sex crimes sentence pronounced dead
DCF officials were in the hot seat during a meeting comprised of child welfare groups Wednesday...
DCF leaders face questions about Zoey Felix as concerns rise about lack of intervention
Baileah Flynn
Topeka woman arrested following narcotics search warrant
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas

Latest News

Chris Phelps
Topeka City Council Dist. 8: Chris Phelps
Topeka man arrested for assault at High Tide 21
Topeka man arrested for assault at High Tide 21
The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library have a section dedicated specifically to health.
Stormont Vail continues partnership with TSCPL
Police report provides new details in Zoey Felix murder