Topeka City Council Dist. 8: Chris Phelps

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The countdown is on to municipal elections around the area. Voters head to the polls Nov. 7 to decide their city council and commission and school board races.

In Topeka, even-numbered council districts are on the ballot. We’ve invited those candidates to spend a few minutes on Eye on NE Kansas.

District 8 candidate Chris Phelps visited Wednesday. He is from Topeka and said he wants to serve the city. Phelps said safety issues are his top priority. He also believes the city needs to address affordable housing issues. He noted an unused housing fund.

District 8 stretches roughly from Indian Hills Rd. to Gage Blvd. between 21st and 29th streets.

Spencer Duncan is the incumbent. He visited Eye on NE Kansas Oct. 4.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.