Special guest emphasizes value of good deeds to Topeka Collegiate School students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Collegiate School welcomed a special guest who helped students understand the value of volunteering Friday morning.

Fifth through eighth grade students gathered in the school’s gym, where Nancy Perry emphasized the importance of doing good deeds without expecting anything in return.

“Nancy Perry is someone that we all talk about with Nancy Perry Day of Caring with United Way,” says Lyn Rantz, head of school at Topeka Collegiate. “And as a school we’ve celebrated and participated in the Nancy Perry Day of Caring for over 10 years. And so to have the opportunity to bring her in and listen to her experience and her passion for volunteering, we just had to take her up on that opportunity.”

Students were encouraged to share their own experiences volunteering. They were elated to talk about their time at places like Helping Hands Humane Society and their churches.

“Any time students are able to listen to others and gain an awareness from the wisdom of those of those others we hope that it instills in them that there is a person behind every volunteer opportunity and that you gain things when you give away your time.” says Rantz.

After the talk Perry joined students for lunch in the school’s cafeteria.

Topeka Collegiate says it promotes responsible citizenship by getting students involved in volunteering.

“Volunteering is a key part of our mission here at Topeka Collegiate,” says Rantz. “And so when we are able to bring someone who is lead by example, like Nancy Perry has, it is a great opportunity for our children to learn from her and her experience.”

Nancy Perry volunteered at United Way of Kaw Valley for many years before eventually retiring as its CEO.

She later became the namesake of the Nancy Perry Day of Caring, a day where volunteers come together to help local organizations.

