Score a win for your family by bringing Chief home!

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If your weekend football fun needs a boost, consider adding Chief to your team!

Chief is a loveable mixed breed who’s been waiting for his fur-ever family at Helping Hands Humane Society for more than 100 days.

He’s not the only canine waiting on the sidelines. Emi Griess visited Eye on NE Kansas to share how the shelter is again at capacity. Therefore, all dogs are currently $0 to adopt.

People are invited to support HHHS at their final Food Truck Night of the year. It’s from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Sloppy But Lucky will provide music, with food trucks on hand including Poppin Minis, Poppin Squeeze, JLG Mexi-Q, Hook & Que, Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese, Boxer Q BBQ, and Rosi’s Food. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to help the animals.

