Score a win for your family by bringing Chief home!

Helping Hands Humane Society continues its $0 dog adoptions to ease shelter space. Chief has been at the shelter for more than 100 days.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If your weekend football fun needs a boost, consider adding Chief to your team!

Chief is a loveable mixed breed who’s been waiting for his fur-ever family at Helping Hands Humane Society for more than 100 days.

He’s not the only canine waiting on the sidelines. Emi Griess visited Eye on NE Kansas to share how the shelter is again at capacity. Therefore, all dogs are currently $0 to adopt.

People are invited to support HHHS at their final Food Truck Night of the year. It’s from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Sloppy But Lucky will provide music, with food trucks on hand including Poppin Minis, Poppin Squeeze, JLG Mexi-Q, Hook & Que, Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese, Boxer Q BBQ, and Rosi’s Food. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to help the animals.

KDOT to close exit ramp from westbound I-470 to eastbound I-70 in Topeka
Envista Credit Union raises more than $14,000 for Topeka Symphony
Chief hopes to score a win by finding a new family at Helping Hands Humane Society.
Score a win for your family by bringing Chief home
Multiple events held in Topeka for National Manufacturing Day
