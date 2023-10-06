Sanitary sewer repair project to close SW 7th St. & SW Lincoln

A sanitary sewer repair project will partially close SW 7th St.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sanitary sewer repair project will partially close SW 7th St.

City of Topeka Public Works officials said SW 7th St. at SW Lincoln west to the alley will be closed from Monday, Oct. 9 to Friday, Oct. 13.

City of Topeka officials indicated starting on Friday, Oct. 13 to Monday, Oct. 23, SW 7th St. at SW Lincoln west to the alley will be partially closed to one lane with yield signs for oncoming traffic for traffic control.

