RCPD search for suspect who stole vehicle in Manhattan

Riley County Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole a 2005 Toyota Sequoia in...
Riley County Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole a 2005 Toyota Sequoia in Manhattan, Kan.(Riley County Police Department)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole a 2005 Toyota Sequoia in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) stated on their Daily News report that officers filed a report of motor vehicle theft around 8:04 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5 in the 500 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan, Kan. Officers listed a 39-year-old female as the victim when she reported that an unknown suspect stole her 2005 Toyota Sequoia.

RCPD officials said the estimated total loss associated with this case is about $3,000. The vehicle was later recovered in Pottawatomie County.

RCPD officials noted anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows people to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

