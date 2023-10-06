Portion of SW 37th St reduced to one lane as City of Topeka exchanges water meters

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of SW 37th St. will be reduced to one lane as the City of Topeka exchanges water meters.

City of Topeka officials said on Tuesday, Oct. 10, the City’s Meter Services will exchange water meters on SW 37th St. in the 900 through 1400 blocks. The north-most westbound lane will be closed between Topeka Blvd. and Scapa Pl.

City of Topeka officials noted that through traffic will be maintained in both directions.

According to City of Topeka, work is expected to be completed on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

