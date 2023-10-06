Police report provides new details in Zoey Felix murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Police incident report reveals a few new details about the death of Zoey Felix.

13 NEWS obtained the report Friday through a Kansas Open Records Act request.

The first page of the offense report is public record. Zoey’s name is redacted, but it lists the victim as five-years old, four feet tall, and weighing 50 pounds. The offense is stated as capital murder. Under type of force or weapon, box next to ‘personal’ is checked.

An accompanying narrative provided through the 13 NEWS request includes the CAD notes, or computer-aided dispatch. It states the initial 911 call came in at 5:55 p.m. Monday Oct. 2, reporting a five-year old unresponsive next to the gas pumps at the SE 29th and California Ave. Dillons store.

An EMT arrived on the scene one minute and 44 seconds later and started CPR two-minutes and 21 seconds after arriving.

At 6:21 p.m., ambulance crews requested Topeka Police come to the hospital because of suspected abuse, and at 6:39, Zoey was pronounced dead.

While city legal staff did redact several entries, the CAD notes show that by 6:56 p.m. Monday - an hour after emergency crews were called to the gas pumps - officers had moved their investigation to the north end of Dillons. Authorities had a field at that location blocked with crime scene tape until after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, with tents and other items seen in the trees.

Neighbors had reported that Zoey had been staying with her father and other people in that area, camping.

The narrative identifies Zoey’s father as being present, but blocks out her name, as well as the names of two other people present at the scene - a 19 year old woman and 25 year old man.

Mickel Cherry, 25, was arrested Monday night. Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay formally charged Cherry on Thursday with capital murder in commission of a rape.

Cherry is held on a $2 million bond. He is assigned to the state’s death penalty defense unit, with a scheduling conference set for Oct. 12.

