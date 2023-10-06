Perry-Lecompton students get wheels spinning on future career ideas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some area students got a look at what could drive their future career paths.

Perry-Lecompton High School hosted its annual Careers on Wheels event Friday afternoon. It’s organized by the seniors in their Community Connections class.

The district’s third graders get to check out the various vehicles used by people in different career fields, and learn about what the jobs entail.

Evergy brought their bucket truck and demonstrated the dangers of electricity; Kansas Wildlife and Parks pulled in with their air boat and let the kids try their hands at tossing a life preserver; and Lawrence Fire showed off their ladder truck.

Hamm Construction, the postal service and a dump truck also were there. 13′s Melissa Brunner and chief photojournalist Doug Brown explained how we use our vehicles and other equipment to gather news.

The high school students do all the planning, calling and emailing to plan the event, then guide the younger students through the career stations.

