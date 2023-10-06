One person hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was hospitalized following an injury crash in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) shared on their Daily News report that officers responded to an injury crash around 4:36 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5 near the 8200 block of Highway 24 in Manhattan, Kan. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 2008 Ford Expedition had crashed into a 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

RCPD officials said the Ford Expedition was driven by Chance Omli, 22, of Manhattan.

RCPD officials indicated the Hyundai Elantra was driven by Travis Peters, 42, of Havensville. Peters was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.