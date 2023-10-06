One person arrested for possession of opiate, intent to distribute in Manhattan
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is behind bars for possession of opiate and intent to distribute in Manhattan, Kan.
Riley County Police Department (RCPD) shared in their Daily News report that Chiloh Webb, 23, of Tuttle, Okla., was arrested around 1:21 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 while at the Riley County Police Department. Webb was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for the following:
- Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
- Distribute or possess with the intent to distribute marijuana within 1000′ of a school
- Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant
- Possession of marijuana, distribute or possess with the intent to distribute drug paraphernalia
- Interference with law enforcement officers; obstruct/resist/oppose misdemeanor warrant service or execution
- Flee or attempt to elude LEO by engaging in reckless driving,
- Fleeing or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer
- Reckless driving
RCPD indicated Webb was issued a total bond of $10,000 and was confined at the time of the report.
