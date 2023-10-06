One person arrested for possession of opiate, intent to distribute in Manhattan

One person is behind bars for possession of opiate and intent to distribute in Manhattan, Kan.
One person is behind bars for possession of opiate and intent to distribute in Manhattan, Kan.(RCPD)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is behind bars for possession of opiate and intent to distribute in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) shared in their Daily News report that Chiloh Webb, 23, of Tuttle, Okla., was arrested around 1:21 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 while at the Riley County Police Department. Webb was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for the following:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
  • Distribute or possess with the intent to distribute marijuana within 1000′ of a school
  • Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant
  • Possession of marijuana, distribute or possess with the intent to distribute drug paraphernalia
  • Interference with law enforcement officers; obstruct/resist/oppose misdemeanor warrant service or execution
  • Flee or attempt to elude LEO by engaging in reckless driving,
  • Fleeing or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer
  • Reckless driving

RCPD indicated Webb was issued a total bond of $10,000 and was confined at the time of the report.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing...
Shawnee Co. District Attorney announces charges for suspect involved in murder of 5-year-old girl
Michael Aineta
Lansing inmate serving child sex crimes sentence pronounced dead
DCF officials were in the hot seat during a meeting comprised of child welfare groups Wednesday...
DCF leaders face questions about Zoey Felix as concerns rise about lack of intervention
Baileah Flynn
Topeka woman arrested following narcotics search warrant
One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest

Latest News

Garrett Paulson, 30, of Topeka, was arrested Monday by Pottawatomi Tribal Police for aggravated...
Topeka man arrested for assault at High Tide 21
One person was hospitalized following an injury crash in Manhattan, Kan.
One person hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in Manhattan
The South Dakota's Attorney General urges vigilance against call scammers.
Shawnee Co. phone outage has been resolved
Much cooler today