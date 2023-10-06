One person arrested for possession of opiate, intent to distribute in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is behind bars for possession of opiate and intent to distribute in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) shared in their Daily News report that Chiloh Webb, 23, of Tuttle, Okla., was arrested around 1:21 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 while at the Riley County Police Department. Webb was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for the following:

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

Distribute or possess with the intent to distribute marijuana within 1000′ of a school

Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant

Possession of marijuana, distribute or possess with the intent to distribute drug paraphernalia

Interference with law enforcement officers; obstruct/resist/oppose misdemeanor warrant service or execution

Flee or attempt to elude LEO by engaging in reckless driving,

Fleeing or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer

Reckless driving

RCPD indicated Webb was issued a total bond of $10,000 and was confined at the time of the report.

