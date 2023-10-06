No. 25 Washburn soccer building on winning culture

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time since 2007, the Ichabods find themselves amongst the best in the country.

After it’s 2-nill win over Northeastern State Oct. 1, Washburn moved to 9-1 on the season and pushed it’s win streak to eight which is a program record. They’ve also recorded three straight shutouts and six overall.

Head coach Davy Phillips told 13 Sports, he expects to win every match and during the preseason when 13 Sports talked with Phillips, he said the team was building that inning culture and saw tendencies that this program will make some noise and they have. He says two big components for his team is that they’re organized and hard working.

”I think the strength is in our collective, we are deep and we’re able to sub with no drop off so we can pin teams in and when you combine that with a really good work grade, it’s tough for teams to deal with,” Phillips said. “It’s about players buying in and out competing and out executing and so far we’ve been able to do that.”

“Definitely all of the people that have been here in the past, Davy obviously and I think he always has an idea of how we need to play and we always play that way and how he tries to administer that to us and I think that works really good,” Midfielder Ana Muruzabal said.

The ‘Bods now play Missouri Western on Friday at seven p.m.

