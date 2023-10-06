‘Night of the Boulevard’ haunted house set to open this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS got a sneak preview of Topeka’s largest indoor haunted house.

Nightmare on the Boulevard, a horror show of killers, ghosts, and clowns set up inside the Stormont Vail Event Center’s Exhibition Hall, held a soft opening Thursday night.

The full frights open to everyone this Friday night, running through Halloween weekend.

Tickets start at $15. You can find the full pricing and schedule here.

