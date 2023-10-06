Multiple events held in Topeka for National Manufacturing Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ”We are a huge manufacturing community, and really wanted to highlight the manufacturing companies that we have here and then bring high school students in so they could be exposed to the careers and development programs that are available to them to walk right into post-graduation if that’s what they choose to do,” said Trina Goss, director of business & talent initiatives for Go Topeka.

Washburn Tech partnered with a local manufacturer to announce a new apprenticeship program.

“HF Rubber Machinery is the first company to start a CNC machining program, registered apprenticeship program, and the great thing about apprenticeship programs is that students can go right into that,” Goss said. “They can learn while they work, so they can go to school while they work, get their education paid for, and then have a job and continue to have a job as they come out of that with no student debt.”

In addition to Washburn Tech’s event, the Kansas Manufacturing Council continued its statewide bus tour with a stop at Custom Dredge Works in Northwest Topeka.

“The goal of the Making Kansas Bus Tour is to heighten awareness about the manufacturing industry in Kansas,” said Brandie McPherson, executive director of the Kansas Manufacturing Council. “Manufacturers employ roughly 165,000 manufacturing employees across the state and so our goal is to bring awareness to those employers and to also educate K-12 students on the resources and opportunities that are available.”

The Kansas Manufacturing Council will see 25 manufacturers across 12 cities and counties during its bus tour across the state.

They also stopped at Ernest Spencer Metals in South Topeka Friday afternoon.

