Mission man sentenced to 108 months for distribution of child pornography

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Mission man has been sentenced to 108 months in prison for distribution of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Kansas officials said according to court documents, Bardia Behravesh, 46, of Mission, Kan., admitted to pleading guilty that he knowingly distributed videos of child pornography online through various apps and file-sharing programs. The videos and images included minors under the age of 12 and depictions of violence. After agents discovered Behravesh sharing this content, they obtained a search warrant of his home and discovered multiple electronics that contained images and videos of child pornography.

U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Kansas officials indicated in addition to 108 months in prison, his sentence includes a $74,000 restitution award to the victims depicted in the images and videos, a $35,000 assessment pursuant to the Amy, Vicky and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018 and $5,000 assessment pursuant to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015.

U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Kansas officials noted Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Faiza Alhambra prosecuted the case.

