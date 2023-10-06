KS State Bank files police report for check fraud in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - KS State Bank filed a report with Riley County Police Department for fraudulent checks by a known suspect in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) stated on their Daily News report that officers filed a report for fraud around 2:41 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5 in the 1000 block of Westloop Plaza in Manhattan, Kan. Officers listed KS State Bank as the victim when they reported a known male suspect cashed two fraudulent checks at the bank in September and October.

RCPD officials said the estimated total loss associated with this case is about $3,000.

