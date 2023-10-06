Kready Family Holiday Spectacular returns for second year

Topeka native Jeff Kready and his wife Nikki Renee Daniels bring their Broadways experience to the Topeka Performing Arts Center Stage.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka native turned Broadway performer is bringing his family back to town for a new Christmas tradition.

Jeff Kready’s equally talented wife Nikki Renee Daniels visited Eye on NE Kansas with a preview of the second-annual Kready Holiday Spectacular.

Nikki and Jeff will be joined by their two daughters, ages 6 and 10. They’ll also have several community guests, including the Topeka Symphony Orchestra, Maria Cuevas, Shawnee Co. Choral Society and their youth choral, and the El Shaddai Ministries singers.

The Kreadys will hold two performances this year, at 1:30 p.m. & 7 p.m. December 23 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. Tickets are on sale now at www.topekaperformingartscenter.com.

Watch the video to hear about Nikki’s performing experiences and her favorite Christmas show.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

