KPZ Pregame Week 6: Junction City vs. Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City is taking the trip up K-18 for a Centennial League showdown with long-standing rival Manhattan Friday night.

The game will be 13′s Kansas Prep Zone Game of the Week.

”It doesn’t get much bigger than Manhattan/Junction, it really doesn’t,” said Junction City head coach Randall Zimmerman.

“The Silver trophy means a lot to both schools and community,” said Manhattan head coach Joe Schartz. “And it’s one of the longest standing rivalries west of the Mississippi. It’s fast and physical every year.”

The Tribe won this game 44-7 last year en route to their eventual 6A State title.

“I take it as disrespectful. Junction City coming onto our home turf and wanting to take away the Silver Trophy from us. That’s just adding fuel to the fire,” said Manhattan senior guard Jacob Barnes.

The 3-2 Blue Jays are coming in ready to take back the bragging rights for the first time since 2020.

“Play hard,” Coach Zimmerman said. “We can’t put heart in kids. We can’t put effort in kids, can’t get effort out of kids. Kids gotta get that.”

Though Manhattan’s 16-game win streak was snapped by Washburn Rural just two weeks ago, they’re still averaging 43 points a game, and boasting a 4-1 record this season.

“Very very solid team,” Coach Zimmerman said about Manhattan’s squad. “Great athletes, very very well coached. Coaches do a great job with those kids. They’re strong physical kids, and they take a lot of pride in their play.”

“They have some great players, they have a great team obviously,” said Junction City senior quarterback Brock Bazan. “I think it’s about us this week. Just focusing on what we need to do.”

And the Tribe is ready to try and handle what Junction’s tough defense, which features the top ranked player in the state, is going to bring to the field.

“They have a great defense. Obviously Michael Boganowski is a wonderful football player,” said Coach Schartz about the Blue Jays. “We got our work cut out for us. Junction City’s always fast and physical, and it’s gonna be a heck of a game.”

This rivalry runs deep, and brings along conference and playoff implications.

“It makes me angry but also super motivated to get out their and kick some butt you know,” Barnes added.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m., and highlights and postgame coverage will be during Kansas Prep Zone at 10:00 p.m. Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.