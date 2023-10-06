Kansas safety agencies receive more than $6.2 million for equipment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services and 911 communications agencies received more than $6.2 million for safety and security equipment.

Officials with the Office of the Governor said Governor Laura Kelly announced on Friday, Oct. 6 that more than $6.2 million from the Local Safety and Security Equipment (LSSE) grant program was awarded to 72 Kansas law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services and 911 communications agencies. Grant funds are received through the Strengthening People Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) program funded by the federal American Rescue Plan (ARPA).

“It is critical that our first responders have the equipment necessary to protect and serve Kansans when an emergency arises,” Governor Kelly said. “This funding will ensure agencies across the state have the resources needed to quickly and successfully deliver aid.

Officials with the Office of the Governor indicated the purpose of the LSSE Grant Program is to improve the accessibility and efficiency of emergency services to Kansans. The funding provides equipment upgrades critical to emergency response; supports updated interoperability communications systems; and updates and replaces unsafe, damaged wildland firefighting equipment that meets national standards.

A total of $6,208,299 was awarded to the following agencies:

Anderson - Garnett Police Department - $85,139

Atchison - Atchison Fire Department - $9,360

Brown - Hiawatha Police Department - $55,001

Butler - Andover Fire and Rescue - $31,050

Butler - Whitewater River Consolidated Fire District - $58,950

Chase - Chase County Fire Department - $28,800

Cherokee - Baxter Springs Police Department - $90,000

Cherokee - Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office - $163,345

Cowley - Burden Police Department - $29,700

Cowley - Cowley County Fire District 3 - $42,664

Cowley - Cowley County Fire District 4 - $40,500

Cowley - Winfield Fire/ Emergency Medical Services - $89,100

Douglas - Consolidated Fire District 1 - $53,505

Douglas - Lawrence Douglas County Fire Medical - $119,430

Ellis - Ellis County - $100,000

Ellis - Victoria Volunteer Fire Department - $22,675

Ellsworth - Wilson Fire Department - $19,750

Geary - Grandview Plaza Fire Department - $17,988

Gray - Gray County Sheriff’s Office - $72,000

Harvey - City of North Newton - $30,044

Jackson - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office - $309,044

Jackson - Netawaka Rural Fire District 6 - $63,450

Jefferson - City of Valley Falls - $26,550

Jefferson - Jefferson County Ambulance Service - $75,432

Jefferson - Jefferson County Fire District 5 - $51,975

Jewell - Jewell County Sheriff’s Office - $61,345

Kiowa - Kiowa County - $76,400

Labette - Labette County - $212,500

Labette - Oswego Fire Department - $42,876

Leavenworth - Fairmount Township Fire Department - $43,177

Leavenworth - Tonganoxie Police Department - $29,808

Leavenworth - Tonganoxie Fire Department - $29,808

Lincoln - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office - $86,507

Lyon - Lyon County Fire District 5 - $14,713

Lyon - Olpe Fire District 1 - $14,558

Marion - Marion County Sheriff’s Office - $108,000

Marshall - Marysville Police Department - $62,640

Miami - Miami County - $24,504

Mitchell - Hunter Rural Fire District - $23,400

Montgomery - Coffeyville Police Department - $72,530

Montgomery - Independence Fire/ Emergency Medical Services - $43,599

Morris - Council Grove Fire Department - $18,083

Nemaha - Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office - $350,000

Ness - Ness County - $21,567

Ness - Ness County Sheriff’s Office - $36,000

Ottawa - City of Minneapolis - $87,273

Pawnee - Larned 911 Communications - $46,824

Pawnee - Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office - $72,000

Pottawatomie - Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office - $103,025

Pottawatomie - Westmoreland Fire Department - $134,550

Reno - City of Pretty Prairie - $40,415

Reno - Hutchinson Community College Fire Science - $18,810

Reno - Hutchinson Fire Department - $52,110

Reno - South Hutchinson Fire Department - $59,362

Riley - Riley County Fire District 1 - $15,660

Russell - Lucas Rural Fire District 2 - $28,788

Russell - Russell Fire Department - $27,000

Saline - Saline County Rural Fire District 1 - $22,194

Scott - Scott City Police Department - $72,450

Scott - Scott County Emergency Medical Services - $134,098

Sedgwick - City of Andale - $30,150

Sedgwick - Clearwater Police Department - $52,095

Sedgwick - Sedgwick County - $1,625,110

Sedgwick - Wichita Fire Department - $98,484

Shawnee - Shawnee Heights Fire Department - $24,800

Sheridan - Sheridan County Rural Fire Department 1 - $90,000

Stafford - Stafford County - $37,620

Stanton - Stanton County Sheriff’s Office/Emergency Medical Services - $121,950

Sumner - Mulvane Department of Public Safety - $80,474

Sumner - Wellington Fire/EMS - $17,640

Thomas - Colby Fire Department - $26,347

Thomas - Thomas County Emergency Medical Services -$31,603

TOTAL: $6,208,299

