K-State soccer head coach earns 300th career win

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Mike Dibbini reached a big milestone and it happened at Buser Family Park.

After defeating Houston 1-0 on Thursday night, that snapped a 10-match winless streak for the ‘Cats. Thursday’s victory was the 300th win of Dibbini’s 16-year coaching career (300-160-49). Dibbini has made coaching stops at Kansas Wesleyan and Cal Poly Pomona before taking the inaugural reins of the K-State program in 2016.

“It’s extremely meaningful,” Dibbini said when asked about the milestone per a release. “I had no idea it was my 300th win until my staff told me but all credit to current players, past players, current staff, past staff. This wasn’t just done by me, it was done by all of us together. But for this result tonight, we needed this one, it was an important one to get us going and change our season, I felt like this is a good start to moving forward in the right direction.”

