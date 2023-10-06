K-State soccer head coach earns 300th career win

K-State soccer head coach Mike Dibbini celebrating 300th career win
K-State soccer head coach Mike Dibbini celebrating 300th career win(KANSAS STATE ATHLETICS)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Mike Dibbini reached a big milestone and it happened at Buser Family Park.

After defeating Houston 1-0 on Thursday night, that snapped a 10-match winless streak for the ‘Cats. Thursday’s victory was the 300th win of Dibbini’s 16-year coaching career (300-160-49). Dibbini has made coaching stops at Kansas Wesleyan and Cal Poly Pomona before taking the inaugural reins of the K-State program in 2016.

“It’s extremely meaningful,” Dibbini said when asked about the milestone per a release. “I had no idea it was my 300th win until my staff told me but all credit to current players, past players, current staff, past staff. This wasn’t just done by me, it was done by all of us together. But for this result tonight, we needed this one, it was an important one to get us going and change our season, I felt like this is a good start to moving forward in the right direction.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
K-9 Kreed poses with a mule deer he found and the rifle used to poach it on Dec. 5, 2022.
Kansas poacher pays fine, forfeits rifle after ‘coyote’ found to be mule deer
“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing...
Shawnee Co. District Attorney announces charges for suspect involved in murder of 5-year-old girl
Michael Aineta
Lansing inmate serving child sex crimes sentence pronounced dead
DCF officials were in the hot seat during a meeting comprised of child welfare groups Wednesday...
DCF leaders face questions about Zoey Felix as concerns rise about lack of intervention

Latest News

Washburn soccer head coach Davy Phillips
No. 25 Washburn soccer building on winning culture
Washburn soccer head coach Davy Phillips
No. 25 Washburn soccer building on winning culture
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid in action during an NBA basketball game against the Houston...
Embiid announces intent to play for Team USA during 2024 Olympics
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023...
REPORT: Jalon Daniels doubtful for UCF