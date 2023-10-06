K-State Libraries offers workshops for students and the community to engage on the new ‘AI’ software

“AI and the Future Symposium” will be free and open to the public October 16th through the 18th...
“AI and the Future Symposium” will be free and open to the public October 16th through the 18th at Hale Library.(wibw)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The rising usage of artificial intelligence is one major topic of discussion at Kansas State University right now.

Artificial intelligence has been a growing software for students and the public at large, prompting K-State to plan a forum, “AI and the Future Symposium”, for a larger discussion.

“K-State’s libraries are looking to engage the students, faculty, staff, and the community in conversations learning about what this software does, how to use it, how to ask questions about it, and really understand the possibilities and the risks,” said Alice Anderson, instruction designer at K-State libraries.

The University’s librarians said there’s a lot to learn both positive and negative about AI.

“It can really increase efficiency it can also help you brainstorm really well that’s something I love to do and it’s really good at correcting things that you write, especially grammar, and tone you can ask it to change the tone on things. Some of the cons are that it tends to do what’s called hallucination and therefore you can’t always trust everything that it will give you,” said Jason Coleman, academic services librarian at K-State.

One of the most notable examples, Chat GPT, is an AI-powered generative pre-trained model that generates human-like texts based on context and past conversations.

“It is generating words it’s been injusting words it learns to predict from one word, and then the next word, and then the next word what will be the final word, and that prediction very suffocated prediction is how the generative AI text software is working,” said Anderson.

Coleman said the numbers vary place by place but studies generally show a low number of students using the software.

“20 percent in general for the population students are probably a little bit higher and I’ve found talking to students here on campus that many of them are aware of it, many of them are using it, I think some are loathed to say how much their using it they still have a little sheepish element there and here at K-State faculty when they teach courses have the opportunity to indicate in their syllabi what level of use they will allow,” said Coleman.

“AI and the Future Symposium” will be free and open to the public October 16th through the 18th at Hale Library.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
K-9 Kreed poses with a mule deer he found and the rifle used to poach it on Dec. 5, 2022.
Kansas poacher pays fine, forfeits rifle after ‘coyote’ found to be mule deer
“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing...
Shawnee Co. District Attorney announces charges for suspect involved in murder of 5-year-old girl
Michael Aineta
Lansing inmate serving child sex crimes sentence pronounced dead
DCF officials were in the hot seat during a meeting comprised of child welfare groups Wednesday...
DCF leaders face questions about Zoey Felix as concerns rise about lack of intervention

Latest News

Nightmare on the Boulevard, a horror show of killers, ghosts, and clowns set up inside the...
‘Night of the Boulevard’ haunted house set to open this week
Patrick D. Berner was arrested for possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in...
One man arrested for possession of meth, marijuana in Osage County
A Topeka man and his wife have planned a demonstration, the March 4 Zoey, aimed at pressuring...
Topeka man organizes demonstration for Zoey Felix, demands change in Kansas child welfare systems
Express Employment Professionals celebrates their new location at 5633 SW 21st with a customer...
Open House