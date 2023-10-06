K-State Libraries offers workshops for students and the community to engage on the new ‘AI’ software

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The rising usage of artificial intelligence is one major topic of discussion at Kansas State University right now.

Artificial intelligence has been a growing software for students and the public at large, prompting K-State to plan a forum, “AI and the Future Symposium”, for a larger discussion.

“K-State’s libraries are looking to engage the students, faculty, staff, and the community in conversations learning about what this software does, how to use it, how to ask questions about it, and really understand the possibilities and the risks,” said Alice Anderson, instruction designer at K-State libraries.

The University’s librarians said there’s a lot to learn both positive and negative about AI.

“It can really increase efficiency it can also help you brainstorm really well that’s something I love to do and it’s really good at correcting things that you write, especially grammar, and tone you can ask it to change the tone on things. Some of the cons are that it tends to do what’s called hallucination and therefore you can’t always trust everything that it will give you,” said Jason Coleman, academic services librarian at K-State.

One of the most notable examples, Chat GPT, is an AI-powered generative pre-trained model that generates human-like texts based on context and past conversations.

“It is generating words it’s been injusting words it learns to predict from one word, and then the next word, and then the next word what will be the final word, and that prediction very suffocated prediction is how the generative AI text software is working,” said Anderson.

Coleman said the numbers vary place by place but studies generally show a low number of students using the software.

“20 percent in general for the population students are probably a little bit higher and I’ve found talking to students here on campus that many of them are aware of it, many of them are using it, I think some are loathed to say how much their using it they still have a little sheepish element there and here at K-State faculty when they teach courses have the opportunity to indicate in their syllabi what level of use they will allow,” said Coleman.

“AI and the Future Symposium” will be free and open to the public October 16th through the 18th at Hale Library.

