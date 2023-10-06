Homeowner shoots, kills would-be burglar during attempted break-in, police say

A homeowner in Arizona reportedly shot a would-be burglar during an attempted break-in. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Arizona authorities say a man is dead after being shot during an attempted break-in.

KPHO reports that an alleged intruder was shot and killed by a homeowner late Thursday night.

According to police, a man was trying to break into a home near 17th Avenue and Camelback Road just before 11 p.m.

The homeowner reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the would-be burglar in the chest.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the situation. They did not immediately identify the man killed or the homeowner.

Arizona police didn’t say if the homeowner would be facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing...
Shawnee Co. District Attorney announces charges for suspect involved in murder of 5-year-old girl
Michael Aineta
Lansing inmate serving child sex crimes sentence pronounced dead
DCF officials were in the hot seat during a meeting comprised of child welfare groups Wednesday...
DCF leaders face questions about Zoey Felix as concerns rise about lack of intervention
Baileah Flynn
Topeka woman arrested following narcotics search warrant
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas

Latest News

Chris Phelps
Topeka City Council Dist. 8: Chris Phelps
Chris Phelps
Topeka City Council Dist. 8: Chris Phelps
Topeka man arrested for assault at High Tide 21
Topeka man arrested for assault at High Tide 21
In this image from the body-worn camera of a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer,...
Man who attacked Capitol with tomahawk and now promotes Jan. 6 merchandise gets 7 years in prison
The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library have a section dedicated specifically to health.
Stormont Vail continues partnership with TSCPL