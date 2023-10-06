Health experts say primary care goes beyond what many might think

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This is Primary Care Week. It is set aside to remind people of the importance of taking care of their overall health.

Health care providers say some things people might think of as specialty care should actually be part of the general health team.

“I think it’s really hard to separate physical health and mental health,” said Brad Chapin, LCP of Stormont Vail Behavioral Health.

Chapin said everyone should include mental health on their regular checkup checklist because of the impact it can have.

“If somebody is suffering with anxiety or depression, that’s going to trigger your stress response to kick in. That stress response, if that’s activated for long periods of time, that’s going to impact your physical health, and we know that can disrupt your sleep patterns, change your appetite, maybe cause high blood pressure, and even an impact on pain,” he said.

Likewise, Dr. Jessica Kieffer of Lincoln Center OB/GYN, which recently became part of Stormont Vail Health, said women should have an OB/GYN on their yearly appointment calendar.

“It’s not just a gynecologist or when you’re pregnant,” she said. “(Women) have some things that we specifically need to address that may not always traditionally be addressed at your family doctor’s annual visit.”

Kieffer says an OB/GYN can look at things like preventative screenings and abnormal bleeding, hysterectomies, even checking skin in sensitive areas.

“I will tell you that in the last month, I found a melanoma on a someone’s vulva - so if nobody’s looking, those things can’t be identified,” Kieffer said.

Chapin says Stormont has made behavioral health access easier by putting providers in all their clinics. While he personally feels everyone could benefit from a therapist, the point is to pay attention.

“Just like you would go for your primary care checkup or visit, checking in on those around us,” he said. “If you notice any changes in behavior or sleep patterns or appetite or event their mood or their ability to function at work, it might be a good time to get a checkup.”

Checking in before there’s a crisis is key to keeping your whole self as healthy as possible.

“The earlier that we can catch something, the earlier stage that it can be treated and the longer that someone can live. That’s all what primary care and preventative health is about,” she said.

The American Medical Student Association organizes National Primary Care Week. In the U.S., more family physicians practice primary care than any other specialty.

