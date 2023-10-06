Friday: A chilly day to end the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Get ready for highs to be about 20° colder today vs yesterday behind a morning cold front. This could lead to a few spotty light rain showers or drizzle in some areas during the morning with mid to late afternoon sun. After morning temperatures Saturday get down in the 30s, a warming trend is expected through the weekend.

Taking Action:

This morning’s rain chance won’t amount to much. Areas that do end up getting rain will only get a Trace-0.05″.

With the cool stretch of temperatures through Sunday morning, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to test your heater to make sure it’s working properly. Since it warms back up next week and you won’t need it then you’ll have time to get it repaired for when it does remain colder.

If you need to bring in any sensitive vegetation, please do so especially if you’re in the freeze warning in north-central KS for Friday night-Saturday morning.



The overall trend is for chilly temperatures through Sunday morning with a mild afternoon. There will be a brief cool down Monday before warming back up through mid-week before a storm system brings the next best chance for meaningful rainfall and cooler temperatures to end the week.

Normal High: 73/Normal Low: 49 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Light rain/drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper 50-low 60s. Winds NW 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Winds NW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Won’t be as cold in the morning with most spots in the 40s although a few spots still may drop in the upper 30s. With plenty of sun and a westerly wind gusting 15-20 mph, highs will get back in the mid-upper 70s.

Next week brings a cold front through for Monday, no rain is expected with it. After warming back up Tuesday and Wednesday there is uncertainty on timing of the next front to end the week. There’s also uncertainty on rainfall specifics so keep checking back for updates in the coming days as the forecast is subject to change.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.