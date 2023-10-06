First freeze of the season overnight

Lows between 30-38 degrees
13 News Eye on Northeast Kansas
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday afternoon saw high temperatures stuck in the upper 50s for much of NE Kansas, the coldest day we’ve had since the end of the spring season. Today’s temperatures seem to be an exception to the pattern expected over the next several days, but we will get one last blast of cooler air overnight tonight.

As light rain/clouds clear out of NE Kansas this afternoon we should be seeing a mostly clear night ahead. This will set the stage for tonight and tomorrow morning’s freeze across the region, where temperatures are expected to be below 35° for all of northeast Kansas

It looks like some of us will be colder than others tonight – the western part of our viewing area, namely Riley county and west are under freeze warnings Where temperatures are expected to be at or below 30° the rest of NE Kansas is under a freeze advisory – which translates to temperatures not quite at freezing, but very close to if not just a little bit above.

As you can see the difference between the two is minimal, but will translate to locally worse/severe instances of frost, depending on where you are. At the very least, all of NE Kansas can expect a thin line of frost.

Saturday afternoon will quickly warm up however, with temperatures expected to exceed what we saw today on Friday. Most of us should be in the middle to upper 60s for high temperatures, with abundant sunshine and very little cloud cover. From Sunday onwards will see a warming trend over the region and temperatures should start to peak in the upper 70s to lower 80s by the middle of next week. Low temperatures by then may match the high temperatures that we’ve seen so far today!

It doesn’t look like rain will be affecting our area until temperatures have peaked by the middle of next week – Wednesday and Thursday look to provide our greatest chances for seeing widespread rain.

The crazy temperature swings in NE Kansas continue for the early part of October, but it looks like things will start to stabilize here as we get further into the season.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing...
Shawnee Co. District Attorney announces charges for suspect involved in murder of 5-year-old girl
Michael Aineta
Lansing inmate serving child sex crimes sentence pronounced dead
DCF officials were in the hot seat during a meeting comprised of child welfare groups Wednesday...
DCF leaders face questions about Zoey Felix as concerns rise about lack of intervention
Baileah Flynn
Topeka woman arrested following narcotics search warrant
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas

Latest News

Cold start to Oct 7, 2023
Friday: A chilly day to end the week
Much cooler today
A big, brief cooldown this weekend
A big, brief cooldown heading into the weekend
Mild today, chilly tomorrow