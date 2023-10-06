Envista Credit Union raises more than $14,000 for Topeka Symphony

Envista Credit Union wrapped up its Envista Cares Challenge for the Topeka Symphony, raising...
Envista Credit Union wrapped up its Envista Cares Challenge for the Topeka Symphony, raising more than $14,000.(Rick Felsburg/WIBW)
By Shayndel Jones and Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $14,000 will help one of Topeka’s greatest acts continue their shows.

Envista Credit Union wrapped up their Envista Cares Challenge for the Topeka Symphony. The credit union promoted and fundraised for the group throughout September, helping them raise nearly $12,000 and adding another $2,500 themselves.

The Topeka Symphony says the money helps them continue their shows and community outreach.

“The Symphony puts on a lot of programming, some of which you might not even be aware about,” Michelle Ewert, Symphony Board President, said. “In addition to our monthly concerts, we also do a lot of youth programming. Some of them doing concerts that people in the public schools and home school can come to, but also putting on concerts through the Youth Symphony Orchestra, where they get to perform.”

Check out the Symphony’s upcoming concerts at TopekaSymphony.org.

