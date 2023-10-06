Emporia High School volleyball enjoying hot start

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a 17-1 start to the season, the Spartans are racking up some quality wins as the postseason nears.

It was one of the best starts in program history as they stand at 21-7 now. They believe their former teammates Alli Hess who passed away last year is with them every step of the way. They have patches on their jerseys, and some even write her name on their shoes to remember their fallen teammate.

Alli Hess's family receiving nearly $9,000 for Alli's memorial fund
Alli Hess's family receiving nearly $9,000 for Alli's memorial fund(KVOE's Dylan Sherwood)
Alli Hess patch Emporia High School volleyball wears during games to remember their fallen...
Alli Hess patch Emporia High School volleyball wears during games to remember their fallen teammate(KVOE's Dylan Sherwood)

The team says with a heavy senior class, they’ve really bonded well and have played with each other for many years. Coach Wang said she’s also coached many of her current players in club as well and that’s translated to the high school games.

”It’s so much fun, we all bond together really well, everybody does their job and it’s just a fun game when everyone is doing their job,” Sophomore Jade Xu said.

“It’s a great confidence booster going in and playing with all of our teammates, I know going into the games, I know we’re usually pretty excited to play and I know we have a pretty big group of seniors and they’ve been really helpful to the team,” Senior Alexa Shivley said.

“It’s actually special, I do have a special group of girls, we’re all playing together,” Head coach Jiang Ping Wang said.

The Spartans are seven wins away from tying last season’s win total with about nine games remaining including the playoffs. And, this is the third straight season EHS has eclipsed the 20 win mark. Plus, the last time they reached the 20 win mark was back in 2016 when the team won 30 games.

