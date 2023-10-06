Country singer-songwriter Sara Evans to perform at Prairie Band Casino & Resort

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country singer-songwriter Sara Evans will perform on Thursday, Dec. 7 at Prairie Band Casino & Resort.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort officials said multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans is at the top of her game. As the fifth most-played female artist on country radio in nearly the last two decades. Her five No. 1 singles include “No Place That Far,” “Suds in the Bucket,” “A Real Fine Place to Start,” “Born to Fly” and “A Little Big Stronger,” which spent nearly two weeks in the top spot and was certified platinum by the R.I.A.A.

According to Prairie Band Casino & Resort officials, Evans’ voice has earned her the prestigious Academy of Country Music Top Female Vocalist accolade as well as numerous American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Country Music Association, CMT and Grammy Awards nominations. Additionally, the CMA awarded Video of the Year honors for her hit chart-topping single, “Born to Fly” from her landmark double-platinum album of the same name. Evans’ discography also includes the platinum-selling studio albums “Real Fine Place” and “Restless” as well as the gold-certified projects “Stronger” and “No Place That Far.”

Prairie Band Casino & Resort officials said Evans has continued to forge her bold, creative path with Copy That, which opened at No. 1 on the iTunes Country chart, and released on her own Born to Fly Records on May 15, 2020. The 13-song collection, spanning six decades, shows Evans’ distinctive stamp on some of the most iconic songs in country and pop music, songs that have inspired her life and career and shone a spotlight on some little-known gems. “Copy That” follows her critically acclaimed “Words,” which debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart in 2017. Last year brought album and touring collaborations with her children Avery and Olivia Barker, for “The Barker Family Band.”

Prairie Band Casino & Report officials indicated that Evans released her memoir, “Born to Fly,” on Sept 8, 2020, through Howard Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. Named after her landmark double-platinum album, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, “Born to Fly” finds Evans opening up and sharing stories not only about her career and what it’s like living in the spotlight but also about what inspires her and how her faith keeps her strong.

The Prairie Band Casino & Resort said the Great Lakes Ballrooms holds about 1,000 seats. Guests who purchase a ticket will receive $5 Prairie Cash. All guests who swipe their Players Card will be entered into two drawings. The first 9 p.m. drawing winner will receive $250 Prairie Cash and signed merchandise. The second 9:30 p.m. drawing winner will receive $1,000 Prairie Cash.

For more information, Prairie Band Casino & Resort noted to please call 1-888-PBP-4WIN or click HERE.

