Brown v. Board’s 70th anniversary celebration approaches

Robert J. Dole Hall
By Claire Decatur
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Law School had a special visit today from Cheryl Brown Henderson.

”In all the world, when people talk about Brown v. Board of Education, their using dad’s name and that’s a chilling reminder of how awesome this has been not just for our country but globally,” said Cheryl Brown Henderson.

Oliver Brown’s daughter is the founding President of the non-profit Brown Foundation for Educational Equity, Excellence and Research.

On Oct 28, she will be hosting the 70th Anniversary Brown Coalition Prayer Breakfast.

“It is an inter-faith prayer breakfast so we have people coming from all faiths, all different denominations to help us commemorate,” said Brown Henderson. “October is a special month for Brown v. Board because it’s the month in 1952 when the U.S. Supreme Court consolidated the cases.”

The following months will include other programs leading up to May 17, the actual day that Earl Warren announced the opinion.

“One month will be children and art, one month were bringing one of the young Legislators from Tennesse that lead the protest against gun violence to hear his message,” said Brown Henderson. “Then we’re hoping to have a city-wide read, we’re not sure which book yet.”

The event will start at 10 A.M. at Hotel Topeka and will end at 1 P.M. with a book signing by Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III.

