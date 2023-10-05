Wednesday’s Child - Tyshon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week, let’s go for a spin with our Wednesday’s Child.

His name is Tyshon and he’s 11-years old. As Lori Hutchinson tell us, he’s hoping adoption is his next stop.

Climbing in and buckling up: Just the first steps for Tyshon at Sports Center in Southwest Topeka. This 11-year old is a sweet kid who’s ready to get out on the open road. In school, he’s driven toward a couple of classes. He likes the sixth grade.

“I like PE and math, because it’s easy to me because I do math a lot. (you’re a numbers guy). I actually am, I talk about numbers all the time.”

The number crunching continues after school, while Tyshon is watching football.

“I go to football games. I went to one yesterday. We only lost by 2 points for 7th graders. I just watch the points, I told you I’m a math guy. They lost by 2, 6 to 8.”

And then, it’s his turn to play.

“I play football, tackle football. I only like playing football. I watched it and had practice. Then I have a game.”

Someday, Tyshon hopes to switch his football jersey for a different type of uniform.

“I wanna be an army guy, a police officer, a SWAT officer and navy and marine. That’s all, three years for all of them. Because I want to fight for everybody.”

But until then, he needs someone to fight for him. He’s hoping adoption will give him a safe and loving place to park.

“I feel like a normal person, go places and do stuff.”

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

