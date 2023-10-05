Topeka woman arrested following narcotics search warrant

A Topeka woman was arrested following a narcotics search warrant.
A Topeka woman was arrested following a narcotics search warrant.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested following a narcotics search warrant.

Topeka Police Department officials said that on Thursday, Oct. 5, officers with TPD’s Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 1900 block of SE 24th St. related to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrants, officers located methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Topeka Police Department officials indicated as a result, Baileah Flynn, 25, of Topeka, was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

  • Possession of methamphetamines
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
K-9 Kreed poses with a mule deer he found and the rifle used to poach it on Dec. 5, 2022.
Kansas poacher pays fine, forfeits rifle after ‘coyote’ found to be mule deer
Jacorey Porter
Man accused of Topeka’s 25th homicide charged with 2 counts of murder
DCF officials were in the hot seat during a meeting comprised of child welfare groups Wednesday...
DCF leaders face questions about Zoey Felix as concerns rise about lack of intervention
Michael Aineta
Lansing inmate serving child sex crimes sentence pronounced dead

Latest News

Topeka gets special visit from FCC to discuss connectivity
Owners begin rebuilding Saltwell Farm Kitchen following fire
Owners begin rebuilding Saltwell Farm Kitchen in Overbrook following fire
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory for the City of...
KDHE issues boil water advisory for City of Quenemo in Osage County
Dialogue Coffee Shop opened its third location in Silver Lake on Thursday, Oct. 5.
Dialogue Coffee House opens third location in Silver Lake
Dialogue Coffee House opens third location in Silver Lake
Dialogue Coffee House opens third location in Silver Lake