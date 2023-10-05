Topeka woman arrested following narcotics search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested following a narcotics search warrant.

Topeka Police Department officials said that on Thursday, Oct. 5, officers with TPD’s Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 1900 block of SE 24th St. related to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrants, officers located methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Topeka Police Department officials indicated as a result, Baileah Flynn, 25, of Topeka, was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

Possession of methamphetamines

Possession of drug paraphernalia

