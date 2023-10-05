Topeka West High School opens on-campus coffee shop

Topeka West High School opened its own on-campus coffee shop on Thursday morning, Oct. 5.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West High School opened its own on-campus coffee shop on Thursday morning, Oct. 5.

The high school hosted a ribbon cutting today for “The Re-Charger” campus coffee shop.

It’s a student-led operation developed by the school’s business department and media center students.

The goal of the new coffee shop is to teach students entrepreneurial, business management and advanced accounting skills.

The shop will be open during school hours, Tuesday through Friday.

