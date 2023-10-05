Topeka man organizes demonstration for Zoey Felix, demands change in Kansas child welfare systems

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man and his wife have planned a demonstration, the March 4 Zoey, aimed at pressuring state and city officials into taking action that will better protect at-risk children in Kansas.

As a father himself, Jenner Cochran feels compelled to take action in the wake of five-year-old Zoey Felix’s murder.

“I was shocked and saddened by what I heard transpired.” he said, standing outside the Kansas state capitol building, where he will lead a march simultaneously honoring Felix and demanding action from state and city officials.

He says they’ll demand Governor Laura Kelly to call a special session to address systemic deficiencies in Kansas’ child welfare systems, including the Department for Children and Families.

“How did this happen? How did the DCF go there determined that she was in a safe situation,” he questions. “It’s just, I think, a collective disappointment.”

They want to see stricter sentencing for child sex crimes and the creation of a network of emergency foster homes.

“I think a lot of people would like to see the legislators in the state come back to Topeka,” says Cochran. “And pass some legislation that addresses the foster care issues that this state is notorious for having the homelessness crisis, and like I said, the stricter sentencing laws.”

Cochran also says it’s time to start looking for substantive solutions to what he calls a homelessness crisis.

“There’s a major major homelessness crisis here in Kansas,” he says. “It’s not just Topeka, it’s in Lawrence, too, it’s in Kansas City. It’s in Wichita, it’s everywhere, and nothing is being done. There’s more and more tents there’s more and more violence and nothing is being done by the legislators.”

The March 4 Zoey is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Saturday. Participants will meet at Evergy Plaza and march to the steps of the state capitol.

Correction: A previous version of this story listed 4:00 p.m. as the march start time. The correct start time is 5:00 p.m.

