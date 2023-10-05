Topeka High alum Teven Jenkins activated from Injured Reserve

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins (76) waits to face the New York Jets during an NFL...
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins (76) waits to face the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After missing the first four games of the season, Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins will make his season debut against the Commanders.

Jenkins was designated from the IR on Monday after sustaining calf strains in both legs. Jenkins was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft in 2021 out of Oklahoma State but did play in 13 games including 11 starts last season.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
K-9 Kreed poses with a mule deer he found and the rifle used to poach it on Dec. 5, 2022.
Kansas poacher pays fine, forfeits rifle after ‘coyote’ found to be mule deer
Jacorey Porter
Man accused of Topeka’s 25th homicide charged with 2 counts of murder
DCF officials were in the hot seat during a meeting comprised of child welfare groups Wednesday...
DCF leaders face questions about Zoey Felix as concerns rise about lack of intervention
Michael Aineta
Lansing inmate serving child sex crimes sentence pronounced dead

Latest News

Washburn head coach Craig Schurig
Washburn football's morale still high despite 1-4 start
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Monya Dean
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Monya Dean
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Monya Dean
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Monya Dean
Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson (1) during the second-round game against Stanford in the NCAA...
Kansas women’s basketball has trio of preseason All-Big 12 selections