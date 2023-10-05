Topeka High alum Teven Jenkins activated from Injured Reserve

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After missing the first four games of the season, Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins will make his season debut against the Commanders.

Bears activated OL Teven Jenkins off IR and he is expected to play tonight vs. the Commanders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2023

Jenkins was designated from the IR on Monday after sustaining calf strains in both legs. Jenkins was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft in 2021 out of Oklahoma State but did play in 13 games including 11 starts last season.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.