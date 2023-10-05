Topeka gets special visit from FCC to discuss connectivity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) paid a visit to Topeka Thursday, Oct. 5 to gather information from local organizations and create ideas to grow broadband access across the United States.

The event coincided with Digital Inclusion Week, which is celebrated Oct. 2-6, 2023 to raise awareness for digital equity. Topeka Deputy Mayor Neil Dobler began the event with a proclamation on behalf of Mayor Michael Padilla’s Office, recognizing Digital Inclusion Week in Topeka.

The session was hosted by the FCC’s Task Force to Prevent Digital Discrimination, which aims to give broadband access to everyone, regardless of who they are or where they live. After some brief words from the task force, presentations were held by leaders of the Kansas Commerce Broadband Development Office, Topeka Public Schools, Greater Topeka Partnership, Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging, Topeka Shawnee County Public Library, ISBA Inc., Kansas Department of Children & Families, KC Digital Drive, United Methodist Health Ministry Fund and the NTIA.

“It’s an honor to be able to represent our community and find a way to help our neighbors and to be able to speak to the issues that are being experienced across the nation and to have the FCC listening,” Scott Gowan, Chief Information Officer of Topeka Public Schools, said.

“We know that the economy and our democracy is increasingly reliant on technology access and the ability to navigate those technology tools,” Jade Piros de Carvalho, Director at Kansas Commerce Broadband Development, said. “We’re excited that this event will help elevate digital equity and what needs to happen to bridge the digital divide in Kansas.”

Gowan added that he has seen barriers with students in the Topeka Public Schools district, and hopes the event will help. “It can be a financial barrier to get connectivity, it could be a knowledge barrier to get connectivity,” Gowan said. “It could be that they just don’t have the resources available to get through everyday life. Being available to afford something outside of everyday life, like connectivity, is a challenge for them.”

Piros de Carvalho mentioned that the Kansas Office of Broadband Development already has plans in place and believes the event is a step in the right direction. “It’s easy to think everybody is connected in this day and age, but there’s a reason why we have a historic multi-billion dollar investment in broadband expansion now and that’s because some Kansans are left offline and it is our job to ensure no one is,” Piros de Carvalho said.

Piros de Carvalho is asking the public to head to their website to give feedback on their initiatives, like the Digital Equity Act.

The FCC had made similar stops in larger cities, like New York City, Baltimore, Los Angeles and Washington D.C.

