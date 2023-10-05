Topeka City Council Dist. 4: Dave Brede

Even-numbered Topeka City Council districts are on the ballot in the Nov. 7 election.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Voters head to the polls Nov. 7 to decide their city council and commission and school board races.

In Topeka, even-numbered council districts are on the ballot. We’ve invited those candidates to spend a few minutes on Eye on NE Kansas.

District 4 candidate Dave Brede visited Thursday. Brede made his way to Topeka following service in the U.S. Coast Guard. He worked for the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. With his background, Brede said public safety issues are among his top priorities. He said a sub-issue of that is the city’s homelessness situation. He said he has been developing plans for possible solutions, and would like to join the city council to further explore those options.

District 4 covers the southeast corner of the city, roughly between SE Adams and Croco, south of SE 21st St. Incumbent Tony Emerson is not seeking reelection.

David Banks also is seeking the District 4 seat. He visits Eye on NE Kansas Oct. 9.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
K-9 Kreed poses with a mule deer he found and the rifle used to poach it on Dec. 5, 2022.
Kansas poacher pays fine, forfeits rifle after ‘coyote’ found to be mule deer
Jacorey Porter
Man accused of Topeka’s 25th homicide charged with 2 counts of murder
DCF officials were in the hot seat during a meeting comprised of child welfare groups Wednesday...
DCF leaders face questions about Zoey Felix as concerns rise about lack of intervention
Michael Aineta
Lansing inmate serving child sex crimes sentence pronounced dead

Latest News

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay answers questions regarding the charges against...
DA Mike Kagay speaks on the charges against Mickel Cherry
Jonathan Brzon will serve in the position on an interim basis.
SNCO Commissioners name interim county counselor
Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will close the exit ramp from westbound I-470 to...
KDOT to close exit ramp from westbound I-470 to eastbound I-70 in Topeka
Greater Topeka Partnership and GO Topeka are announcing the 2023 Equity and Opportunity Pitch...
Greater Topeka Partnership, GO Topeka announce business pitch competition
FILE
Motorcycle’s passenger taken to hospital after spill off bike