Topeka City Council Dist. 4: Dave Brede

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Voters head to the polls Nov. 7 to decide their city council and commission and school board races.

In Topeka, even-numbered council districts are on the ballot. We’ve invited those candidates to spend a few minutes on Eye on NE Kansas.

District 4 candidate Dave Brede visited Thursday. Brede made his way to Topeka following service in the U.S. Coast Guard. He worked for the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. With his background, Brede said public safety issues are among his top priorities. He said a sub-issue of that is the city’s homelessness situation. He said he has been developing plans for possible solutions, and would like to join the city council to further explore those options.

District 4 covers the southeast corner of the city, roughly between SE Adams and Croco, south of SE 21st St. Incumbent Tony Emerson is not seeking reelection.

David Banks also is seeking the District 4 seat. He visits Eye on NE Kansas Oct. 9.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.