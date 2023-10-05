Thursday forecast: A mild day before a chilly end to the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is Friday’s cold front which will lead to a blustery day and feeling more like late October/early November. Saturday morning will be in the 30s and while most areas will be above freezing, some areas in north-central KS could drop to around 31°-32° so something to monitor.

Taking Action:

Find those coats and sweatshirts for tomorrow and Saturday, it is going to be our coldest airmass since May.

Unfortunately tomorrow’s rain chance won’t amount to much. Most spots (at least for those that get rain) will only get a Trace-0.05″ with a low chance some isolated spots getting up to 0.10″.

With a cool stretch of temperatures Friday through Sunday morning, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to test your heater to make sure it’s working properly. Since it warms back up next week and you won’t need it then you’ll have time to get it repaired for when it does remain colder.



After yesterday’s rain, there is a slight chance of rain tomorrow with the cold front but with the lack of moisture any rain will be light. The next best chance for rain won’t be until the 2nd half of next work week.

Normal High: 74/Normal Low: 50 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds NW 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds late. Lows in the mid-upper 40s. Winds N/W around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Slight chance of rain or drizzle through 2pm. Highs in the mid 50s-low 60s. Winds NW 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

The winds do diminish Friday night but even a 5-8 mph wind would keep temperatures ‘warmer’ than if the winds were less than 5 mph. That’s why preparing for low 30s especially north of I-70 near the Nebraska border will be important.

For the weekend there will be plenty of sun both days with highs in the 60s Saturday with northwest winds around 10 mph and 70s on Sunday with southwest winds gusting around 20 mph. While there may be some areas that get down in the 30s Sunday morning as well it’ll likely be in the upper 30s.

Models differ on if there will be another front that pushes through early next week or not so confidence in temperatures early next week is low. Highs could remain closer to 70° or even get up around 80° which is why the 8 day is in the mid 70s to account for this.

Monitoring an increase chance for rain throughout the day Wednesday with the chance increasing Wednesday night and continuing through at least Friday morning with a slow moving storm system which will hopefully bring some much needed rain to the area. Of course this does look to have an impact on Thursday night’s Chiefs game so something to monitor.

