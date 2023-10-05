SNCO Commissioners name interim county counselor

By David Oliver
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee county commissioners named a replacement for their county counselor.

Previous county counselor James Crowl was recently appointed as a judge in Shawnee County District Court.

Jonathan Brzon will serve in the position on an interim basis. Brzon is currently the assistant county counselor, commissioners approved paying him an extra $5.77 cents an hour while he takes on the extra duties.

