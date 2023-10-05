Shawnee Co. residents asked to use new number as phone outage reported

FILE
FILE(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in Shawnee Co. have been asked to use an alternative phone number to contact county officials.

Officials with Shawnee County say that on Thursday, Oct. 5, offices continue to experience issues with inbound and outbound phone calls.

The Information Technology Department has been notified and continues to work to find a solution as quickly as possible.

Shawnee Co. residents have been asked to call 785-251-8808 until the issues are resolved.

