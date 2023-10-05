Shawnee Co. District Attorney announces charges for suspect involved in murder of 5-year-old girl

The Topeka Police Department has handed its initial findings of the investigation into the murder of 5-year-old Zoey Felix over to the Shawnee Co. DA.
By Sarah Motter and Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay tells 13 NEWS that he met with the Topeka Police Department on Thursday morning, Oct. 5, for an update on the initial findings into the murder of 5-year-old Zoey Felix.

Felix was pronounced dead at a Topeka hospital on Monday night after law enforcement officials swarmed the area of SE 29th and California Ave. A preliminary investigation led to the arrest of Mickel W. Cherry, 25, of Topeka, who now stands accused of murder in the first degree and the rape of a child.

Flowers, candles and a cross marked the edge of a field near SE 28th and California on Wednesday after crime scene tape was removed from the area where neighbors say Felix had stayed with her father and others in a camp.

A memorial was set up after the death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix.
A memorial was set up after the death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix.(KCTV5)

As of Thursday, Cherry remains behind bars on a $2 million bond. Topeka Police said they have identified everyone involved in the investigation.

DA Kagay noted that now begins the review process of what police told him on Thursday morning so he may make a decision on formal charges to be filed against Cherry.

DA Kagay announced on Thursday, Oct. 5 that Cherry will face the following charges:

  • Capital murder; In commission of rape, sodomy, or agg sodomy
  • Murder in the 1st degree; In the commission of a felony
  • Rape; Offender is 18 or older and victim is less than 14 YOA
Mickel W. Cherry
Mickel W. Cherry(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)

Felix’s death has rocked the Topeka community. A local church held a candlelight vigil on Wednesday night to support survivors of sexual assault. Meanwhile, Kansas Department of Children and Families leaders have been slammed for their lack of intervention following reports from TPD.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

