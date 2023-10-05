Shawnee Co. Commission hears from 4-H Queen on impacts of the program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commission heard from the Shawnee County 4-H Queen on Thursday morning, Oct. 5.

This year’s 4-H Queen Kaitlin Jackson talked about 4-H Week and the kick-off to the new 4-H year, which started on Sunday, Oct. 1.

4-H leaders say there were 250 members, just like Kaitlin, in the program this last year. She told the commission that 4-H offers more than agricultural lesson, but includes things like arts and crafts, photography and geology.

“The main opportunity we give is leadership,” said Jackson. “I’ve seen kids go from only wanting to talk to their parents to leading a meeting, and I was one of those kids but I’ve learned you can speak in front of people and it’s fine.”

Shawnee County 4-H leaders say the program impacted some 2,000 local youth through its various community partnerships over the last year.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.