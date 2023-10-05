Scholar Athlete of the Week: Monya Dean

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Monya Dean from Highland Park High School.

Dean plays volleyball, soccer and wrestles for the Scots. She’s in the Orchestra, Drumline and National Honor Society.

She maintains a 3.7 GPA and plans on attending Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri where she plans to major in Business and Entrepreneurship.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
FILE
Investigation opened after threats of violence made against local high school
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
K-9 Kreed poses with a mule deer he found and the rifle used to poach it on Dec. 5, 2022.
Kansas poacher pays fine, forfeits rifle after ‘coyote’ found to be mule deer

Latest News

Washburn head coach Craig Schurig
Washburn football's morale still high despite 1-4 start
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Monya Dean
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Monya Dean
Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson (1) during the second-round game against Stanford in the NCAA...
Kansas women’s basketball has trio of preseason All-Big 12 selections
Kansas State guard Gabby Gregory (12) listens to instructions from head coach Jeff Mittie,...
K-State’s Sundell, Lee, Gregory all garner preseason accolades