Scholar Athlete of the Week: Monya Dean

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Monya Dean from Highland Park High School.

Dean plays volleyball, soccer and wrestles for the Scots. She’s in the Orchestra, Drumline and National Honor Society.

She maintains a 3.7 GPA and plans on attending Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri where she plans to major in Business and Entrepreneurship.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.