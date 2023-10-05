Riley County Health Department to host 11th annual flu vaccination event

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Health Department will host the 11th annual flu vaccination event.

Riley County Health Department (RCHD) officials said Oct-flu-ber Fest will occur from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12 at RCHD Family Child and Resource Center located at 2101 Claflin Rd. in Manhattan. All ages are welcome. Vaccine recipients will be able to receive a free bag including popcorn, a book and a mini-pumpkin while supplies last. Each household will also be able to receive a $10 voucher for a mini farmer’s market hosted by A&H Farms, supplies are limited.

RCHD officials indicated respiratory virus season is typically November through March and it’s time to prepare.

“Making vaccinations easy to access and adding some fun to the process has been really helpful,” said Health Department Director Julie Gibbs. “Getting vaccinated benefits you, your family, and the community. Last year, we administered more than 300 vaccines at the event. We hope you can stop by and see us!”

RCHD said updated COVID-19 vaccinations should also be available at the event.

“We are expecting our Moderna COVID vaccine shipment to arrive next Tuesday and hope to begin offering them later that afternoon. If all goes according to plan, both COVID and flu vaccines should be available at Thursday’s Oct-flu-ber Fest,” explained Public Health Clinic Supervisor Dr. Jacob Clarke, MD.

RCHD officials said one dose of the updated COVID vaccine is recommended for all individuals 5 years and older. According to updated CDC guidelines, individuals in certain risk groups may receive additional doses with their healthcare provider’s guidance. For children ages six months to five years, vaccination is recommended, but the number of vaccinations is based on which vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) they receive, as well as their age.

RCHD officials indicated flu vaccines will be free for everyone without health insurance via the CDC’s Vaccines for Children and Section 317 vaccination programs accompanied by a generous grant from the Memorial Hospital Association. Riley County will offer Bridge Program COVID-19 vaccines to adults without insurance as those doses become available.

Likewise, RCHD officials said there will be zero out-of-pocket costs for insured plans that cover vaccines and at contracted with RCHD. RCHD contracts with most major insurers in the region, excluding Ambetter, Cigna, ChampVA, and TRICARE Prime.

RCHD officials said to please bring your ID and, if insured, please verify coverage and bring your insurance card when arriving for a vaccine. If you would like to complete your paperwork ahead of time, please print it off, fill it out and bring the corresponding forms with you: Child (0-18) OR Adult (Age 19+) available at www.rileycountyks.gov/flu.

RCHD officials indicated if you have questions about the event or how you can receive a flu vaccine, please call 785-776-4779 ext. 7600 or visit www.rileycountyks.gov/flu for more information.

RCHD officials said vaccines and other services are also available at the Riley County Health Clinic located at 2030 Tecumseh Road. Walk-in appointments are welcome or call 785-776-4779 ext. 7675 to schedule an appointment ahead of time.

Riley County Health Clinic Hours are as follows:

Mon-Wed: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Thurs: Noon – 6 p.m.

Fri: 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Additional flu-specific information can be found on the CDC website.

The mission of the Riley County Health Department is to promote and protect the health and safety of our community through evidence-based practices, prevention, and education.

