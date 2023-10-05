REPORT: Jalon Daniels doubtful for UCF

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023...
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E Braley | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks signal caller will miss his second straight game.

According to ESPN College Football Insider Pete Thamel, Daniels is considered week-to-week:

Daniels missed KU’s matchup with No. 3 Texas last week after re-aggravating this same back injury during walk throughs as the hotel according to head coach Lance Leipold. This means Jason Bean is in line to start once again.

Leipold did say Daniels did not practice on Monday and Associate head coach and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said on Wednesday nothing has changed with Daniels’ status.

This marks Bean’s third start already this season for the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Since the game opened with Kansas favored over the first-year Big 12 squad by 3 points, DraftKings now has the Knights favored by 1.

