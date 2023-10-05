REPORT: Jalon Daniels doubtful for UCF

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks signal caller will miss his second straight game.

According to ESPN College Football Insider Pete Thamel, Daniels is considered week-to-week:

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is "doubtful" for the UCF game on Saturday and is considered "week-to-week" with back tightness, per an ESPN source. His expected absence would pave the way for Jason Bean, who has been reported as the likely starter. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 5, 2023

Daniels missed KU’s matchup with No. 3 Texas last week after re-aggravating this same back injury during walk throughs as the hotel according to head coach Lance Leipold. This means Jason Bean is in line to start once again.

Leipold did say Daniels did not practice on Monday and Associate head coach and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said on Wednesday nothing has changed with Daniels’ status.

This marks Bean’s third start already this season for the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Since the game opened with Kansas favored over the first-year Big 12 squad by 3 points, DraftKings now has the Knights favored by 1.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.