Ozawkie Pride invites people to brave their Whispering Woods

Whispering Woods will be open 8-10 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14 on the trails near Lake Perry at Ozawkie.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ghoulish delights await the brave people who venture into the trails around Lake Perry next weekend.

Ozawkie Pride invites everyone to their Whispering Woods event. Organization president Dana Gettel and vice president Lindsay Dobbs visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details.

Dana and Lindsay say volunteers have worked to set up a haunted excursion through the trails that run near the town of Ozawkie. They say the Corps of Engineers gives them permission to use the area, and various actors will take part in giving attendees a scary-good time.

The Whispering Woods is among five events Ozawkie Pride sponsors each year. Dana and Lindsay say they want to create a welcoming, community atmosphere for people who live in the area.

Whispering Woods Haunted Trail will be open 8 to 10 p.m. October 13th & 14th. It starts at the dorner of Central and Delaware Dr. in Ozawkie. Admission is free, and they’ll serve free apple cider and cookies. Donations are welcome and will be used to support future Ozawkie Pride events. Food vendors will be available.

