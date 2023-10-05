Owners begin rebuilding Saltwell Farm Kitchen in Overbrook following fire

Saltwell Farm Kitchen is a restaurant unlike many you will find in Northeast Kansas.
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - Saltwell Farm Kitchen is a restaurant unlike many you will find in Northeast Kansas.

But after a fire this past Sunday forced the business to close its doors, it is now asking for the support of the Overbrook community as the owners attempt to rebuild their farm.

Sous chef Mia Morrow was the only person at Saltwell Farm Kitchen in the early morning hours on Sunday, October 1.

“I went inside to turn off lights, lock up, make sure everything was good to go, and that’s when I smelled that something was off, something smelled burnt. I was looking through the kitchen, through all the prep areas, and then I came to the dryer and it started smoking. I immediately called 911 and got out of the house and called once again once it burst into flames,” said Morrow.

The upscale Overbrook restaurant, which opened in 2021 on a farmstead surrounded by the Kansas prairie, also happens to be the home of its owners.

“To keep up this farm, there’s a lineage behind it and it’s just our family that’s here and having other families come and enjoy it, but it’s really about this farm that was built a long time ago. It started in the 1800s and we’re very thankful to be living in it right now and taking care of it,” said co-owner and executive chef Rozz Petrozz.

In the days following the fire, Petrozz said he has learned what small-town hospitality feels like.

“We’ve had an outpour of Overbrook people showing up and offering food and services and just a shoulder. Honestly we just don’t know what we do without this community.”

You can donate to the GoFundMe for Saltwell Farms Kitchen as it continues to rebuild following the fire by visiting their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
K-9 Kreed poses with a mule deer he found and the rifle used to poach it on Dec. 5, 2022.
Kansas poacher pays fine, forfeits rifle after ‘coyote’ found to be mule deer
Jacorey Porter
Man accused of Topeka’s 25th homicide charged with 2 counts of murder
DCF officials were in the hot seat during a meeting comprised of child welfare groups Wednesday...
DCF leaders face questions about Zoey Felix as concerns rise about lack of intervention
Michael Aineta
Lansing inmate serving child sex crimes sentence pronounced dead

Latest News

Topeka gets special visit from FCC to discuss connectivity
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory for the City of...
KDHE issues boil water advisory for City of Quenemo in Osage County
Dialogue Coffee Shop opened its third location in Silver Lake on Thursday, Oct. 5.
Dialogue Coffee House opens third location in Silver Lake
Dialogue Coffee House opens third location in Silver Lake
Dialogue Coffee House opens third location in Silver Lake