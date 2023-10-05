Owners begin rebuilding Saltwell Farm Kitchen in Overbrook following fire

OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - Saltwell Farm Kitchen is a restaurant unlike many you will find in Northeast Kansas.

But after a fire this past Sunday forced the business to close its doors, it is now asking for the support of the Overbrook community as the owners attempt to rebuild their farm.

Sous chef Mia Morrow was the only person at Saltwell Farm Kitchen in the early morning hours on Sunday, October 1.

“I went inside to turn off lights, lock up, make sure everything was good to go, and that’s when I smelled that something was off, something smelled burnt. I was looking through the kitchen, through all the prep areas, and then I came to the dryer and it started smoking. I immediately called 911 and got out of the house and called once again once it burst into flames,” said Morrow.

The upscale Overbrook restaurant, which opened in 2021 on a farmstead surrounded by the Kansas prairie, also happens to be the home of its owners.

“To keep up this farm, there’s a lineage behind it and it’s just our family that’s here and having other families come and enjoy it, but it’s really about this farm that was built a long time ago. It started in the 1800s and we’re very thankful to be living in it right now and taking care of it,” said co-owner and executive chef Rozz Petrozz.

In the days following the fire, Petrozz said he has learned what small-town hospitality feels like.

“We’ve had an outpour of Overbrook people showing up and offering food and services and just a shoulder. Honestly we just don’t know what we do without this community.”

You can donate to the GoFundMe for Saltwell Farms Kitchen as it continues to rebuild following the fire by visiting their Facebook page.

