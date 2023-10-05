One man arrested for possession of meth, marijuana in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Osage County.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office officials said around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, deputies conducted a narcotics search warrant in the 500 block of North 4th St. in Osage City.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office officials indicated a resident of the address, Patrick D. Berner, 42, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of:

Possession of methamphetamine

Distribution of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Osage City Police Department.

