One man arrested for possession of meth, marijuana in Osage County

Patrick D. Berner was arrested for possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Osage County.
Patrick D. Berner was arrested for possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Osage County.(Osage County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Osage County.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office officials said around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, deputies conducted a narcotics search warrant in the 500 block of North 4th St. in Osage City.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office officials indicated a resident of the address, Patrick D. Berner, 42, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Distribution of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Osage City Police Department.

