One arrested after drugs found as Troopers attempt to find man who ran

Matthew Goertz
Matthew Goertz(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested after Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers found illegal drugs as they attempted to find a man who tried to run from a traffic stop.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that just after 3:35 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle along a state highway in Shawnee Co. for a traffic violation, however, the driver failed to stop and started a chase with law enforcement.

About two minutes after the chase was started, KHP said the driver, later identified as Matthew M. Goertz, 36, jumped out of the vehicle and started to run. Law enforcement officials lost sight of him.

Troopers were able to set up a perimeter as a K-9 and a drone attempted to help locate Goertz. During the incident, illegal narcotics were also allegedly found.

Just after 4:20 p.m., Goertz was found and arrested by local law enforcement officials. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Possession of opiates
  • Flee or attempt to elude - five or more moving violations
  • 2 counts of driving while license suspended
  • 2 counts of speeding
  • Improper driving on a laned roadway
  • Unsafe turning or stopping - failure to give a signal
  • Failure to yield at a stop or yield sign
  • 2 counts of failure to wear a seatbelt
  • Reckless driving
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body
  • Vehicle emerging from alley - private drive
  • Driving on left in no passing zone

As of Thursday, Oct. 5, Goertz remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond for his most recent crimes and a $500 bond for his warrant. He has court appearances set for both Nov. 14 and Dec. 14.

