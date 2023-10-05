Motorcycle’s passenger taken to hospital after spill off bike

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger of a motorcycle was taken to a Manhattan hospital after she fell off the bike as it made a turn.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Marlatt and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of a collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Jamie Smith, 43, of Manhattan, had attempted to turn wen the passenger, Mary Ellis, 50, of Manhattan, fell off the bike.

RCPD noted that Ellis was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of her injuries.

